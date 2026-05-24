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White House Shooting scare LIVE: Suspect dead after approaching White House checkpoint with weapon

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White House Shooting scare LIVE: Suspect dead after approaching White House checkpoint with weapon

Secret Service personnel returned fire, injuring the suspect, while a bystander was also reportedly wounded.

White House Shooting scare LIVE: Suspect dead after approaching White House checkpoint with weapon(Photo Credit: Reuters)

White House Shooting scare: A person who approached a security checkpoint outside the White House and opened fire at officers has died, federal officials confirmed, as reported by AP. In a statement issued late Saturday, the U.S. Secret Service said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect arrived at the checkpoint shortly after 6 p.m. ET, “removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers.”

What exactly happened near the White House on Saturday evening?

As per the report, the suspect allegedly opened fire at a security booth outside the White House where US Secret Service officers were stationed. Officers immediately returned fire, striking the suspect. The individual was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the agency.

A bystander was also injured in the incident. However, a law enforcement official said it remains unclear whether the person was hit by bullets fired by the suspect or during the officers’ response. FBI Washington Field Office stated in a post on X, “The FBI Washington Field Office has responded to reports of shots fired near the White House in support of our U.S. Secret Service partners.”

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What did the Secret Service say about the ongoing investigation?

Despite heightened security measures following the incident, the temporary lockdown at the White House was later lifted.US Congressman Randy Fine said in a post on X, “Praying for everyone’s safety at the White House right now.”

Representative Nancy Mace also condemned the violence.In a post on X, she said, “There is no place for political violence in America, none. Unfortunately, this has become a new normal for our country. We are sick of seeing this. Enough is enough. Political violence is never the answer, no matter who you are or what you believe. This has to stop.”

Preliminary statement regarding the shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/NOdFKmwVuU — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 24, 2026

According to a statement released by the US Secret Service, the shooting occurred shortly after 6 pm ET near the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, just outside the White House grounds. Officials said a person approached a security checkpoint, “removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents were assisting in the response and investigation. In a post on X, Patel said, “FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able.”

FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 23, 2026

The White House was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting, while heavily armed officers and emergency response teams surrounded nearby streets and checkpoints. At the time of the incident, US President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the White House working on efforts related to negotiations with Iran, according to media reports.

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Authorities said an investigation into the shooting has been launched. No additional details about possible injuries to officers or civilians were immediately available. Security agencies continue to monitor the situation as officials work to determine the motive behind the incident.

(This is a developing story)

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