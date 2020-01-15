New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, then Iran has arrested the person who filmed the first footage of the Ukrainian passenger plane crashing down on January 8, the same day when Iran fired a ballistic missile targetting US army bases inside Iraq. All 176 people on board the plane died. Initially, it was blamed on a technical glitch. Later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard admitted to having shot the passenger plane by mistake.

President Hassan Rouhani said his country’s investigation would be overseen by a “special court”.

The person being detained will face charges related to national security.

However, there are speculations that Iran may have arrested the wrong person. Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said that several people had been detained over the downing of the plane. He added that about 30 people had been arrested for “taking part in illegal gatherings” – an apparent reference to recent anti-government protests, reported BBC.

According to a New York Times report, two missiles hit the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737.

The spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili had said that the black box of the plane, that was recovered last week, has been sent to France to be decoded and Iranian and Ukrainian experts will also participate in reading the data. He noted that “the Judiciary is after unearthing the fact and practising justice”.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS75 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all the 176 people on board. The passengers included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.