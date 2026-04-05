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Shots fired near White House when Donald Trump was present there; Gunman remains at large

Shots fired near White House when Donald Trump was present there; Gunman remains at large

The shooting took place early Sunday morning near Lafayette Park, which is situated directly across from the White House.

(File)

New Delhi: An incident involving gunfire has occurred near the White House in Washington, D.C., the U.S. capital. Following this incident, security agencies have been placed on high alert. The shooting took place early Sunday morning near Lafayette Park, which is situated directly across from the White House. Officials stated that no one was injured in the shooting, but the gunman remains at large and is currently being sought. While operations at the White House continue as normal, security measures have been significantly tightened.

Police Cordon Off Several City Blocks

Police have cordoned off several city blocks. The Secret Service reported that its team—working in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police—is actively searching for a suspect and a vehicle. However, no name or identity has been publicly released thus far. The motive behind the shooting also remains unclear. Lafayette Park has been closed for renovations for the past few weeks and is currently surrounded by barricades.

Trump Was Inside the White House at the Time of the Incident

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the exact moment the shots were fired. On Sunday, 05 April 2026, his motorcade travelled to the vicinity of Memorial Circle, where plans are underway to construct an Independence Arch. Subsequently, he visited his Trump National Golf Club located in Virginia. The highlight of his day was a private Easter dinner with his family at the White House.

Trump Targeted in an Attack Two Years Ago

In recent times, there have been several security-related incidents involving President Trump. Just last week, F-16 fighter jets were scrambled after contact was lost with a suspicious aircraft near Palm Beach International Airport in Florida. Air Force One was also parked at the airport at the time, though the incident ultimately posed no threat. Trump has survived multiple attacks in the past; on July 13, 2024, a bullet narrowly missed him during a campaign rally. Later, an individual named Ryan Roth was arrested for allegedly plotting an attack near his golf club.

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