Significance Of Taiwan: Taiwan has been in the news all the time and this time it is due to the much-hyped visit of American Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the tiny island (Nation). While America has been extending all sorts of support including the sale of military hardware to Taiwan, the most important ally of the erstwhile Formosa has not yet recognised this territory as a nation and it is a matter of surprise that the United States of America is still a signatory to One China Policy which challenges the very existence of Taiwan. Today, Taiwan is the 11th largest trading partner of America, the 22nd largest economy in the world and has control over the semiconductor chip markets of the world but still, it does not exist as a country.

Taiwan's dilemma is not only this, it has also been facing severe aggressive actions from mainland China for several decades. Sometimes, Chinese Aircrafts violate its territorial boundaries, sometimes they launch missiles which go over Taiwan and sometimes their armed forces carry out military exercises in close proximity of Taiwanese mainland. The island territory has been living under constant fear and threat of a possible Chinese invasion for last seventy years however situation has slightly improved in past two decades after it started getting support of world countries. Let us understand why Taiwan is so much important for global superpowers.

Geostrategic location: Taiwan is located at the concurrence of East China Sea, South China Sea and Philippines Sea. It is also located southwest of the Japanese Island Chain and is very close to Okinawa hence has been influenced by Japan significantly. For last several centuries, Taiwan has been a strategic island as well as a bone of contention between Japan & various dynasties ruling over China. Anyone ruling over the island gets a clear edge over its adversaries. In case China rules it, it will have power projection not only in the Pacific but also to Japan, Philippines & other ASEAN countries. But if any other country rules it or Taiwan itself is declared as a sovereign nation, the ruler will be able to project itself over China.

Taiwan Strait and trade in the region: Taiwan strait is considered one of the busiest shipping lanes in the region with nearly 90% of Chinese, Japanese & Korean trade towards Asia, Middle East and India passes through this strait. Since all the major ports of China are located in the yellow sea, its trade has a significant value for China. On one hand, China wants to control the trade through Taiwan Strait and on other hand, it wants to safeguard its shipping lanes passing through the strait. Since Chinese economy is dependent upon export, China needs control over Taiwan to have an absolute control over this trade route.

Flourishing & Lucrative Taiwanese economy: Taiwan has grown significantly in past few decades and has become a 775-billion-dollar economy (As per 2021 data). Not only this it has one of the highest per capita GDPs and is the 22nd largest economy of the world (Although still not recognised as a country) which controls nearly 60-65% of the semiconductor chip business of the world. Interestingly, all the countries of the world including China are dependent upon Taiwan for their requirements of Semiconductors. Taiwan is also the 5th largest trading competitor to China and in today’s time when China is facing stiff trade challenges this gap is going to increase in coming future. In such scenario, by laying its claim over Taiwan, China wants to kill three birds with one stone. Firstly, it will get a boost in its economy as well as GDP, Secondly, it will also become uncontented leader of Semiconductor Chip market in the world and thirdly or lastly it will absorb one of its biggest competitors in itself.

One China Policy: The One China Policy of Strategic ambiguity is also one of the reasons why China wants to lay its hands over Taiwan. The policy which was signed or agreed by major economies of the world including United States accept that there is one China on both sides of Taiwan strait and indirectly reaffirms the control of mainland China over Taiwan since the former is not yet recognised as a country. So, in the light of this policy, there is no internationally recognised border between China and Taiwan and hence this fact gives a kind of authority to People’s Republic of China (PRC) to carry out military exercises in territorial waters of Taiwan. Concurrently, the one China policy is the biggest tool to facilitate Chinese claim over Taiwan.

Denying military advantage: Although United States of America itself follows “One China Policy”, it has supplied Taiwan with large quantities of weapons, Aircrafts and other war machines. Since strategically Taiwan is very much important and in the current context where America wants to contain China on international front, Taiwan becomes the matter of utmost importance for both China as well as America. In case of China, it becomes the matter of do or die when there is a possibility of Taiwan allowing America or any other major world power establish military bases in its territory. In that case, entire China will be vulnerable so naturally, by claiming its right over Taiwan, China invariably wants to deny any kind of military or strategic advantage to its adversaries.

Taiwan’s Geostrategic, Economic & political significance is immense and the same matters most for not only China but Japan, ASEAN & United States too. Over last few years several analysts have been claiming that the South China sea is going to be the most troublesome region of the world in near future and in this case, if we assume a hypothetical situation of war of the worlds, Taiwan will indeed be the trigger point of this war.