British Sikh Teen Stabbed To Death In London Street Fight; 4 Held, Charged With Murder

Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, from Southall suburbs in London, was found with stab injuries and "despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene".

Simarjeet Singh Nangpal was found with stab wounds in Southall, London. (File Photo)

London: A 17-year-old Sikh teen was allegedly stabbed to death during a street fight on the suburbs of London in the United Kingdom. Four men– all British Sikhs– have been arrested in connection with the case and slapped with murder charges after Simarjeet Singh Nangpal was found with stab wounds in south-west London on Wednesday.

Four suspects– Amandeep Singh, 21, Manjit Singh, 27, Ajmeer Singh, 31, and Poran Singh, 71– from Southall suburb of London were arrested by the Metropolitan Police overnight on Friday. The suspects have been charged with murder and asked to appear before the city’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Police were called to reports of a fight in progress at Burket Close, Hounslow, and attended along with the London Ambulance Service in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, from the local area, was found with stab injuries and “despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene”.

“We are working around the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet’s murder, as his family struggle to come to terms with their loss,” said Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe of the Met Police in an earlier statement.

“Four men have been arrested and our enquiries continue. I would urge anyone with information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dash cameras or doorbell footage to please come forward,” he said.

The victim’s family were supported by specialist officers from the force.

“Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet’s family at this tough time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing,” said Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan, Head of CID in West London.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible. In the coming days, you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area. Please speak to them about any concerns you may have,” he said.

The four suspects in the case were all arrested at the scene. Two were initially taken to hospital due to injuries they sustained prior to the arrival of the police but have since been discharged and remained in custody.

(With PTI inputs)

