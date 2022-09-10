London: As Charles III acceded to the throne as the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, it’s nothing but natural for world leaders to send their heartiest congratulations to him. But when Putin does it, considering the prevailing tensions in Europe, it becomes highly relevant and unexpected for that purpose.Also Read - Mumbai School Children Pay Tribute to Late Queen Elizabeth II With Paintings

Let’s not forget about the media reports that claimed King Charles III, the then Prince of Wales, during one of his private conversations, compared the Russian President with Adolf Hitler. Reacting to these reports, Putin had said, the comparison was ‘unacceptable’, ‘wrong’ and that, “this is not what monarchs do”. Also Read - The Royal Scandals And Controversies That Shook Britain In Elizabeth II's Reign

Coming back to the present, as Charles III formally became the British monarch, Russian Embassy in London has put out a congratulatory statement by Vladimir Putin. Also Read - From Shoe-Wearer To Piper, 13 Most Bizarre Jobs In Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Household

“Your Majesty, please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne. I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best. Yours sincerely, Vladimir Putin”

The Russian President had also shared touching condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Both these surprising gestures come amid the bloody war between Russia and Ukraine where largely, Russia is being seen as the aggressor. Just two days before the Queen’s passing away, Kremlin had reportedly said it expected “no improvement” to the relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia under the new Prime Minister Liz Truss