New Delhi: A British Airways hostess was suspended following a scuffle between her drunk boyfriend and a pilot. The incident took place at a Singapore hotel during a layover.

As per a report, air hostess Natalie Flindall’s boyfriend entered into a fight with the British Airways first officer in the reception area of the hotel in Singapore.

Some of the crew got drunk, allegedly using drinks smuggled off in the in-flight trolley.

“Natalie had invited her boyfriend on the trip. He was meant to take a back seat and just enjoy the ride,” a report by the Sun stated.

The man got hammered during a stopover in Singapore, and wrestled with the pilot from his girlfriend’s flight.

British airline is currently investigating the matter.

“We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our colleagues and will always take the appropriate action,” the Sun quoted a British Airways spokesperson.

