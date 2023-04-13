Home

Will Mark Mandate Return? Singapore Witnesses New Covid-19 Wave, Cases Mostly Mild

The CNA on Wednesday, citing the health ministry, reported that the current wave is driven by a mix of XBB subvariants and the cases are mostly mild.

Covid Update: Singapore is witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases as the city-state transitions to living with an endemic virus. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, the number of weekly infections so far this year peaked in the final week of March at over 28,000 cases.

Notably, that’s almost double the previous week’s figure of 14,467.

The CNA on Wednesday, citing the health ministry, reported that the current wave is driven by a mix of XBB subvariants and the cases are mostly mild. Singapore continues to expect new Covid infection waves from time to time, similar to other endemic respiratory diseases such as influenza, the broadcaster said. Singapore dropped most mask mandates in February, citing significantly reduced threats from the virus.

India Witnesses Over 10,000 New Covid Cases

India is seeing a constant rise in the covid cases. On Thursday, the nation witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, while 19 more deaths were recorded including four reconciled by Kerala. According to the latest Union Health Ministry data the number of active cases has increased to 44,998.

With 19 more fatalities, the death toll due to the virus has increased to 5,31,035.

Here are some of the key details:

The new recorded deaths included nine from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 10,158 deaths reported on Wednesday are highest in 230 days.

A total 10,256 cases were recorded on August 26 last year.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent.

The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

