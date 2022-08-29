New Delhi: As covid cases ease, the Singapore government on Monday decided to ease the visa rules for high-salaried expats and a few other exceptional talents. The step aims to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - This New Durable Coating May Kill COVID Virus, Other Germs In Minutes: Study

The measures include a new five-year visa for people earning at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month that allows holders to job for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work. The new visa will be available from January.

"We cannot leave any room for investors to doubt or have questions as to whether Singapore remains open," Tan See Leng, the city-state's manpower minister, told a news conference. "As a country with little or no resources, talent is our only resource and talent acquisition is an offensive strategy for us," he added.

According to a Reuters report, among the other measures, some tech professionals whose skills are in short supply will from September 2023 be eligible for five-year visas, up from a two- to three-years currently.

The processing time for employment passes – typically granted to high-paid professionals – will be also be immediately reduced to 10 days.