New Delhi: After recording a total of 1,111 positive cases in a single day, Singapore on Tuesday announced the extension of their coronavirus lockdown by four weeks to June 1 to curb the spread of the deadly disease. Also Read - KL Rahul Flaunts His Basketball Skills Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

Singapore is now the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia, surpassing coronavirus cases in Indonesia and the Philippines. Also Read - Maharashtra Couple Uses the Lockdown Period To Dig a Well at Home, Hits Water in 21 Days

The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on May 4. A part of the preventive measures, all schools in the country will be shut till the end of lockdown period, along with most workspaces. Also Read - 98-Year-Old Woman in Punjab Stitches Masks For the Needy, CM Calls Her 'The Strongest Corona Warrior'

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday urged his citizens to “persevere” with the strict restrictions and help one another.

“This is an uncertain and worrying time for many of us, especially with the large number of cases in the migrant worker dorms. Our teams have been working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the dorms, and look after the well-being of our migrant workers,” Prime Minister Lee said.

According to latest reports, most COVID-19 patients are foreign workers, including Indians residing in dormitories. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city-state stands crossed the 8,000-mark, the health officials said.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the Ministry had said in a statement.

At least 18 foreign worker dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.