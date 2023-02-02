Home

News

World

Singapore Man Sues Woman For ‘Trauma’ After Being ‘Friend-Zoned’

Singapore Man Sues Woman For ‘Trauma’ After Being ‘Friend-Zoned’

A man has reportedly sued a woman in Singapore after she refused his proposal and "friend-zoned" him.

The man named K Kawshigan is seeking $3 million (Rs 24 crore) from Nora Tan for "emotional trauma". (File Photo)

New Delhi: A man has reportedly sued a woman in Singapore after she refused his proposal and “friend-zoned” him. The man named K Kawshigan is seeking $3 million (Rs 24 crore) from Nora Tan for “emotional trauma”.

Kawshigan and Tan first met in 2016 and became friends over time. Years later, Kawshigan expressed his feelings for Tan but the woman said she only saw him as a “friend”, according to a report by Strait Times.

In September 2020, Tan told Kawshigan that she considers him a friend while the man believed she was his “closest friend”.

Kawshigan then wanted to sue her but she agreed for counselling sessions. However, the woman later pulled out from the counselling session. After Tan cut him off completely, Kawshigan filed $3 million legal case against him.