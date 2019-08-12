Singapore will ban the domestic trade of elephant ivory from September 1, 2021, authorities said on Monday.

The sale of elephant ivory and ivory products as well as the public display of such products for the purpose of selling them will be prohibited in Singapore once the ban comes into effect, The Straits Times quoted the National Parks Board (NParks) as saying.

The ban highlights Singapore’s resolve in the fight against the illegal trade in species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), said NParks.

Singapore is a signatory to Cites, under which international trade in elephant ivory has been banned since 1990.

Once the ban is in effect, traders can donate their stock to institutions for educational purposes or keep them.

NParks said it would continue to work with traders to ensure a smooth transition.

“Public display of elephant ivory or ivory products for educational or religious purposes will continue to be permitted.

“Similarly, those who own musical instruments and personal effects like birdcages that contain ivory may continue to use them in public,” it added.

Those who violate the ban might be charged under the Endangered Species (Import & Export) Act, according to NParks.

They may be fined up to $10,000 per specimen, not exceeding $100,000 in total, and/or jailed for up to 12 months.