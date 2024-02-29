Singapore’s Shrinking Population: Fertility Rate Falls Below 1% For First Time

The latest figure places Singapore among countries with the lowest birth rates globally, with South Korea topping the list at 0.72 in 2023.

Singapore is experiencing major change in its population dynamics, with the total fertility rate (TFR) plunging below 1 for the first time ever. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah stated on February 28th, that preliminary data for 2023 shows a considerable decrease in TFR, with a current estimate of 0.97.

The persistent slump in fertility rate evokes concern as the population concurrently ages, leading to a double demographic challenge for Singapore. The TFR experienced a downtrend from 1.12 in 2021 to 1.04 in 2022, and further fell to 0.97 in 2023, disclosing intense implications for Singapore’s future population structure, according to a report in The Straits Times.

Indranee cites several reasons for this drop, one major factor being the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on couples’ decisions related to marriage and family planning. The unpredictability introduced by the pandemic has greatly influenced people’s choice to start or grow their families.

There were 26,500 resident marriages and 30,500 resident births in 2023, said Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division, which is under the Strategy Group in the PMO. “Overall, however, there were fewer resident marriages and births annually on average over the last five years, compared to the preceding five-year period,” she said.

Singapore is confronted with the “twin demographic challenges of a persistently low fertility rate and an ageing population”, the daily quoted the minister as saying.

These challenges are not unique to Singapore, she added. For example, European countries like Italy and Spain continue to see a record-low number of births year-on-year, while neighbouring Malaysia and Thailand also saw their fertility rates fall in 2022.

In 2023, the government announced various measures to support marriage and parenthood, including doubling the government-paid paternity leave to four weeks from January 1 and increasing Baby Bonus benefits.

It has also supported the adoption of flexible work arrangements as part of efforts to help working parents manage jobs and family commitments.

On this front, a tripartite work group is developing guidelines on flexible work arrangements that will be compulsory for employers to follow once they are implemented later in 2024, the Singapore daily reported.

