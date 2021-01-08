New Delhi: Dr Tao Lina, a vaccine expert from Shanghai has stoked a new controversy by claiming that the Covid-19 vaccine that has been launched by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm has as many 73 side-effects. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination: Second Pan-India Dry Run Across 736 Districts Today | Here's All You Need to Know

Terming the vaccine as the 'most unsafe in the world', Lina on social media emphasized that none of the vaccines in the world 'had more side effects' than the two-dose COVID-19 from Sinopharm. Loss of taste and vision, urinary incontinence, headache, high blood pressure were among the common side effects.

Later, Lina took a u-turn and asserted that he had written the social media post in an 'extremely sarcastic' manner. He also claimed he had even received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and would get his second dose soon.

“I never said that inactivated vaccines lacked safety and efficacy. Instead, I frequently emphasized that inactivated vaccines produced by China are safe in multiple articles to dismiss public concerns over vaccinations”, Tao told the Global Times.

Earlier on December 31, China had granted conditional approval to the first homegrown vaccine developed by state-owned pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm. Sinopharm had claimed that its vaccine showed 79.34 per cent efficacy and a 99.52 per cent antibody-positive conversion rate in the interim results of Phase III clinical trials.