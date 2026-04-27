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SIPRI releases list of worlds top 10 military spenders; Who is at top and where does India rank?

SIPRI releases list of world’s top 10 military spenders; Who is at top and where does India rank?

India was the world's fifth-largest military spender in 2025. India increased its military expenditure by 8.9 percent, bringing the total to $92.1 billion.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has released its new list regarding global military expenditure. The report indicates that global military spending saw a 2.89% increase in 2025. This military expenditure reached $2,887 billion—a real-terms increase of 2.9 percent compared to 2024. SIPRI’s new list reveals that while U.S. military spending declined by 7.5%, it rose by 14% in Europe and by 8.1% in Asia and Oceania. Despite this, the United States remains at the top of the list of the three largest military spenders; China ranks second, followed by Russia in third place.

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U.S. Military Spending Declines

The SIPRI report states that, due to the lack of approval for any new financial military aid for Ukraine, U.S. military spending in 2025 dropped to $954 million. Over the past three years, the total sum of U.S. military funding provided to Ukraine amounted to $127 billion. SIPRI noted, “The decline in U.S. military spending in 2025 is likely to be short-lived.” The report adds, “The spending approved by the U.S. Congress for 2026 has risen to over $1 trillion—a significant increase compared to 2025—and could climb further to reach $1.5 trillion in 2027.”

Where Does India Rank in the SIPRI Report?

According to a report released by SIPRI on Monday, India was the world’s fifth-largest military spender in 2025. India increased its military expenditure by 8.9 percent, bringing the total to $92.1 billion. According to SIPRI’s annual report, “Trends in World Military Expenditure,” the conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025—which involved the use of combat aircraft, drones, and missiles—led to an increase in India’s military spending that year.

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Also Read: Pakistan has more nuclear warheads than India: SIPRI

What Did the SIPRI Report Say Regarding India?

The report states, “In 2025, Pakistan’s military spending increased by 11 percent, rising to $11.9 billion. The primary reasons for this increase were new orders placed with China for aircraft and missiles following the armed conflict with India in May 2025, as well as payments made for previously concluded procurement agreements that were nearing completion.”

Top 10 Military Spenders in 2025

Rank Country Expenditure (Billion USD)

1 USA $954

2 China $336

3 Russia $190

4 Germany $114

5 India $92.1

6 Saudi Arabia $81.5

7 Ukraine $84.1

8 United Kingdom $80.2

9 Japan $67.4

10 France $66.5

(Source: SIPRI Trends in World Military Expenditure, 2025)

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