New Delhi: Extending his support to Indian farmers who have intensified their protest against the Centre's new agricultural laws, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday asserted that his country will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful agitation. "I would be remiss if I didn't start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends", said Trudeau at an online event which was organised to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Notably, farmers are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

"I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we've reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns," the Canadian PM stated further.

Commenting on the remarks made by Trudeau, Rajya Sabha MP, and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she is touched by the Canadian Prime Minister’s concern, and urged him to respect the “courtesies that we always extend to other nations”.

“Dear Justin Trudeau, touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM Modi to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine,” she tweeted.

Dear @JustinTrudeau ,touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics.Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Modi-led government will today hold talks with farmers and try to find a resolution to the massive protests.