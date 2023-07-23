Home

Six Indian-Americans Make To Finals Of ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’ Contest

Students are required to address an everyday problem and articulate how the problem directly impacts them, their families, their communities, and/or the global population.

Students from public and private schools across the USA are among the finalists of the challenge. (Image: YoungScientistChallenge)

America’s Top Young Scientist: In positive and heartwarming news coming from the USA, six out of the 10 students who have made it to the finals of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge 2023 are of Indian origin. Students from 5-8 grade participated in the annual challenge. They are required to submit a 1-2 minute video for a chance to win US$ 25,000, an exclusive mentorship with a 3M Scientist, and to earn the title of ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’.

Names Of Indian-American Finalists

Students from public and private schools across the USA are among the finalists of the challenge. The Indian-American finalists of the challenge are Anisha Dhoot from Stroller Middle School at the Beaverton School District in Portland, Oregon; Ishaan Iyer of Perdew Elementary, Etiwanda School District in California; Shripriya Kalbhavi of Joaquin Miller Middle School at the Cupertino Union School District in California.

The other three finalists are Anish Kosaraju of The Harker School, Campbell Union High School District in California Adhip Maitra of Jackson Heights Middle School, Seminole County School District in Florida, and Shruti Sivaraman from Canyon Vista Middle School, Round Rock Independent School District in Texas.

When Will The Event Take Place

The competition event will take place from October 9-10, 2023 at the 3M Innovation Center in Minneapolis. Each finalist will be evaluated on a series of challenges, including a presentation of their completed innovation. Each challenge will be scored independently by a panel of judges and the grand prize winner will receive US$ 25,000, a unique destination trip, and the title of America’s Top Young Scientist.

About 3M Young Scientist Challenge

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge is a youth science and engineering competition administered by Discovery Education and 3M for middle school students in the United States. Students apply by creating a 1-2 minute video detailing their idea for a new invention intended to solve an everyday problem. Ten finalists are chosen annually to work alongside a 3M scientist during a summer mentorship and receive a trip to the 3M Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, to compete for $25,000 and the title of America’s Top Young Scientist.

Selection Process

The entry period is from December until April each year. A panel of judges from Discovery Education and its partner organizations, educators, and science professionals score qualifying entry videos and choose 10 finalists and up to 51 merit winners, one from each state and the District of Columbia, based on the following criteria:

Creativity (ingenuity and innovative thinking) (30%)

Scientific knowledge (30%)

Persuasiveness and effective communication (20%)

Overall presentation (20%)

Students are required to address an everyday problem and articulate how the problem directly impacts them, their families, their communities, and/or the global population. The idea must be a new innovation or solution and cannot be a behavioral change or a new use for an existing product. Judges also look for the level of understanding of scientific concepts and confidence in communicating science in general exhibited in the videos.

After the Final Event, participants attend an award ceremony and dinner, at which the winner of the title “America’s Top Young Scientist” is announced.

