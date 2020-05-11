Wuhan: An official has been sacked in Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei province where the coronavirus pandemic originated last December, after the city reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Monday. Also Read - Supreme Court Refuses to Restore 4G Services in J&K, Forms 3-Member Panel to Look Into Issue

Zhang Yuxin was removed from his post for poor management over the closing-off and control of the Sanmin residential community, where he served as secretary, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wuhan reported a total of six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday.

All the patients are from the Sanmin residential community.

The community had previously reported 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, China had a total of 84,010 COVID-19 cases, with 4,637 deaths.