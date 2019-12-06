Maidan Shahr: At least six Taliban militants were killed after the Afghan armed forces’ fighter planes targeted the terror group’s hideouts in Sayedabad district of Afghanistan’s eastern Wardak province, the Asian nation’s army said on Friday.

According to the statement, six armed-militants have been killed over the past 24 hours, as the fighting planes continued to strike the militants’ hideouts in the restive province with Maidan Shahr as its capital, 35 km west of Kabul, Xinhua reported.

Several motorbikes of the militants have also been destroyed, the statement added.

Taliban militants have not commented.