New Delhi: The spectacular world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge was opened for public at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. The 721-meter (2,365-foot)-long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 1,100 meters (3,610 feet) above sea level. It connects two ridges of the mountains and hangs up to 95 meters (312 feet) above the valley below.Also Read - Czech Republic Tourism: Vaccinated Travellers Can Enter Without Any Major Restriction

Stunning pictures of the bridge showed visitors walking across the Sky Bridge 721, as it is known, located in the northeastern part of the country in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range near the border with Poland, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Prague. Also Read - Czech Republic Olympic Body Launches Probe After 3rd Athlete Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The bridge offers unusual views for visitors who have a head for heights. Up to 500 people will be allowed to be on the bridge at any one time, although that number is halved for the first two weeks following Friday’s opening. Also Read - Tomas Berdych Announces Retirement To Draw Curtains on 17-Year Professional Career

The bridge will be closed for safety reasons if winds reach 135 kph (84 mph). The construction took two years and cost some 200 million Czech crowns ($8.3 million).

Critics say the bridge is too big for the surrounding environment, while others argue it will attract too many tourists to the town, which has a population of less than 500.

CzechTourism believes the bridge could attract tourists from all around the globe.

(With inputs from AP)