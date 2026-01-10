Home

Slaughter of Hindus continues in Bangladesh; In the latest incident, Hindu man beaten, poisoned in Sunamganj district

Up till now, six Hindus have been murdered in Bangladesh in the last 23 days.

New Delhi: Members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh are being continuously targeted and killed. In the latest incident, a Hindu man named Joy Mahapatro was murdered in Sunamganj district on Thursday, January 8.

Beaten, poisoned by a local

According to Mahapatro’s family, a local man beat him and poisoned him. Mahapatro later died in the ICU of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital. This incident comes just days after a 25-year-old Hindu man died after jumping into a canal to escape a mob chasing him on suspicion of theft.

Sharp increase in violence against religious minorities

Recently, there has been a sharp increase in violence targeting religious minorities. On Thursday, Bangladesh police arrested the main suspect behind the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker who was killed on charges of blasphemy.

A few days back, a Hindu man was shot dead in Monirampur of Jessore district. He was identified as Rana Pratap Bairagi. This was the fifth killing of a Hindu in the last 18 days. Up till now, six Hindus have been murdered in Bangladesh in the last 23 days.

Dipu Chandra Das

Earlier on Thursday, January 1, unknown assailants attacked a Hindu businessman. They first attacked him and then set him on fire after dousing him with petrol. The Hindu man who was attacked was named Chandra Das. He was attacked while he was returning home after closing his shop.

Attacked after being dragged out of an auto-rickshaw

Das, who ran a pharmacy and a mobile banking business, was traveling in an auto-rickshaw when the attackers stopped the vehicle and allegedly beat him, attacked him with sharp weapons, and then set him on fire after dousing him with petrol. In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a pond located on the roadside. People then raised an alarm, and the attackers fled.

Dipu Chandra Das was murdered on December 18

Since the murder of Osman Hadi in Bangladesh, Hindus have been targeted by extremists. After Hadi’s murder, a mob killed a 25-year-old Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das on December 18. The mob beat Deepu to death and finally set his body on fire after dousing it with petrol.

Accused identified as Yasin Arafat

Authorities identified the accused as Yasin Arafat, a former teacher, who is believed to have played a key role in both planning and carrying out the attack. Dipu, 27, was killed on December 18 in Mymensingh district. It is alleged that factory supervisors forced him to resign from his job, then dragged him out of his workplace and handed him over to an angry local mob.

