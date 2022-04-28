Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: Amid global allegations of war crimes being committed by Russia in Ukraine, another bone-chilling report has come from a village of Kherson. As per report by CNN, a 16-year-old pregnant teen alleged that a drunk Russian soldier raped her in Kherson and threatened to kill her if she resisted.Also Read - New Fare Structure To Push Taxi, Auto Fares Higher In Delhi | Complete Details Here

"Either you sleep with me now, or I will bring 20 more men," the victim said these were the exact words of the drunk Russian soldier before he allegedly raped her.

As per the report, the teen was six months pregnant at the time of the alleged rape. She further alleged that the drunk soldier strangled her and threatened to kill her if she resisted the rape attempt.

Due to the ongoing bombing by Russia, the survivor and her family members were sheltering in the basement of their house in Kherson. However, they were spotted by the drunk soldier when they took the children out at dusk to eat.

Recalling horror, the survivor said that the drunk soldier asked how old were the children. “There were two girls aged 12 and 14 years and I was 16. He first called for my mother but let her off quickly, and then called for me. When I went, he started shouting at me and asked me to undress. When I said no, he said he would bring 20 more men if I did not sleep with him then,” the victim narrated her ordeal.

According to her, the drunk soldier tried to strangle her and threatened to kill her if he resisted the rape. Other Russian soldiers who were not drunk asked the attacker to stop, but it all went in vain.

The survivor further said the soldier had blue eyes, but it was so dark, and she doesn’t remember anything more.

She went on to say that she heard other Russians calling him blue and said he had a criminal past and there were talks that he was going around the village looking for a “girl of easy virtue”.

Lamenting the incident, the survivor said if only she had not got out to eat he would not have seen her and he would not have touched her.

However, her horror story did not stop there. She was taken to another soldier the next day who also started shouting at her and threatened to rape her.