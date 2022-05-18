New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government on Tuesday won two important victories in the Parliament as its candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker got elected. Ajith Rajapaksha, the candidate from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party (SLPP) was elected the Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament.Also Read - Sri Lanka Runs out Of Petrol, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Warns Of More Hardships In Coming Months

The Rajapaksa-led government also defeated the move by the Opposition to accelerate a debate on a censure motion that blamed him for the island nation's worst economic crisis. Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP MA Sumanthiran had tabled the no-confidence motion to reproach President Rajapaksa but was defeated 119-68 in a deeply divided Parliament even as nationwide protests demanding his resignation continue.

With the no-confidence motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa's resignation are reflected in Sri Lanka's 225-member legislature.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Appointment As Sri Lanka President

48-year-old Rajapaksha was elected following a secret ballot in which he secured 109 votes and the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya nominee Rohini Kavirathna received 78 votes while 23 votes were rejected, said House Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Incidentally, Rajapaksha is not related to the ruling Rajapaksa family but comes from the same home district of Hambantota.

The post of deputy speaker was left vacant after Ranjith Siyamabalapitiya resigned from the post twice in one month this year.

The House met for the first time on Tuesday since the resignation of the former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the cycle of violence in which nine people, including a parliamentarian, were killed and over 200 others injured.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka is witnessing an unprecedented economic crisis as its economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, rising energy prices, and populist tax cuts. A chronic shortage of foreign currency and soaring inflation had led to a severe shortage of medicines, fuel, and other essential commodities.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday had announced that the country “was currently out of petrol”.

“We have run out of petrol. At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day,” Wickremesinghe said, adding that Sri Lanka could face more hardships in the coming months.

Amid the economic meltdown, Sri Lanka’s new government plans to sell its national airline to stem losses as part of efforts to stabilize the nation’s ailing economy even as authorities are forced to print money to pay the salaries of government officials.