SM-39 Razor can fly at Mach 4, break all speed records, Batman’s ride design keeps it stealth, but why are experts doubtful?

Stavatti Aerospace presented the design of SM-39 Razor, which resembles Batman's "Batplane."

New Delhi: A small company from Niagara Falls, Stavatti Aerospace, has unveiled the design of the SM-39 Razor fighter jet, which resembles a “batwing.” It is claimed that this jet will fly at a speed of Mach 4 (4939.2 km/h) and will give tough competition to giants like Boeing. However, experts are questioning these claims. They say that, according to the laws of physics and thermodynamics, such speed and stealth features cannot be achieved simultaneously.

The claim by Stavatti Aerospace, which has only 25 employees, has surprised military technology enthusiasts worldwide. In fact, Stavatti Aerospace presented the design of SM-39 Razor, which resembles Batman’s “Batplane.” The company claims that this aircraft can fly at Mach 4, which is four times the speed of sound. This project is in the race to become a part of the US Navy’s F/A-XX competition. The world’s largest defense companies, like Boeing and Northrop Grumman, are already participating in this race.

Features of SM-39 Razor jet

The features of the SM-39 Razor sound like something out of a science fiction film. According to the company, it will use twin E1400 afterburning turbofan engines. This jet is 70 feet long and features a triple-fuselage batwing design. It is claimed that it can reach an altitude of 100,000 feet and will have a range of 1,400 nautical miles (2592.8 kmh).

The biggest thing is that despite this speed, it is claimed to have stealth features. If this becomes a reality, it will surpass even the world’s fastest plane, the SR-71 Blackbird and cover long distances in a much shorter time.

Experts doubt company’s claims

Aerospace experts and engineers are quite sceptical about Stavati’s claims. The biggest question is regarding thermal physics. When an aircraft reaches speeds four times the speed of sound, i.e., near hypersonic speed, the friction with the air generates so much heat that the metal can melt. It is almost impossible for a stealth coating to withstand such heat. Turbofan engines are generally not designed for such high speeds. This requires a scramjet or rocket engine. Although Stavati’s design has attracted everyone’s attention, the US Navy is proceeding cautiously. Given the growing power of countries like China and Iran, the US Navy wants to replace the ageing F/A-18 Super Hornet soon.

