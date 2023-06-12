Home

Small-Town Girl in India to CEO of US Tech Firm: Read How Yamini Rangan Made it to The Top Post

Yamini Rangan embarked on her success journey at the age of 21 and went to America to live her American dream.

Yamini Rangan joined Hubspot in 2020 as Chief Customer Executive, where she was later promoted to CEO within a year.

Apart from Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Parag Agarwal, there is another name that has made India’s name proud. She is also a popular name in the tech world in the US. She is none other than Yamini Rangan who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hubspot, a US-based developer and software firm. The company is worth $25.66 billion, around Rs 2 lakh crore.

Yamini Rangan embarked on her success journey at the age of 21 and went to America to live her American dream. In the beginning, she had to struggle a lot as most of her money went into paying rent and she was once left with only $150.

Yamini Rangan’s first job was as a food server at a football stadium in Atlanta. Talking about her early days, Yamini Rangan said she refused to go back or ask for money from her parents as she wanted to be independent.

A graduate in computer engineering from Coimbatore’s Bharathiar University, Yamini Rangan completed her MBA from Berkeley and worked for IT giants like SAP, Lucent, Workday and Dropbox.

Interestingly, Yamini Rangan joined Hubspot in 2020 as Chief Customer Executive, where she was later promoted to CEO within a year.

What is more interesting to note that Yamini won the most influential woman award in San Francisco in 2019 and was on the list of other influential women CEOs like Orawale’s Safra Katz, Arista’s Jayashree Ullal and HCL’s Roshni Nadar.

A small-town girl from India, Yamini Rangan broke the glass ceiling and became one of the few women in the US leading a multi-billion dollar tech company.

In her long and successful career, Yamini Rangan has worked in IT giants like SAP, Lucent, Workday and Dropbox before joining billionaire Dharmesh Shah and co-founded HubSpot as Chief Customer Officer in 2020.

