US Museum to return India’s ancient Shiva Nataraja idol, other bronzes back, details inside

The agreement between the two countries states that the Shiva Nataraja sculpture, belonging to the Chola period from the 10th century, will be placed on a long-term loan to the Smithsonian. The bronze will be featured in the exhibition "The Art of Knowing in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Himalayas" to showcase its completely acknowledged history.

A prominent museum in the United States is taking a major step by announcing the return of three ancient sculptures, which belong to South India. The Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art has announced the same by also confirming that the three sculptures were removed from the temples of India’s Tamil Nadu many decades ago. The three identified scriptures are the Shiva Nataraja, Somaskanda, and Saint Sundarar with Paravai. They belong to ancient eras like the Chola period and the Vijayanagar period.

Ancient scriptures are being returned to India

The Smithsonian National Museum of Art is returning three sculptures to the Government of India. They are:

S.No. Name of Scripture Era 1. Shiva Nataraja Chola period (10th century) 2. Somaskanda (12th century) 3. Saint Sundarar with Paravai Vijayanagar period (16th century)

Confirmation of theft

The discovery happened after the Smithsonian National Museum of Art had a collaboration with the Photo Archives of the French Institute of Pondicherry. The photo archives consisted of pictures that had clear depictions of the bronzes found inside the active temples in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, these photographs were taken from 1956 to 1959.

Later, the findings were verified by Indian bodies like the Archaeological Survey of India. It confirmed that the sculptures had been removed illicitly.

One statute to remain in the United States

The agreement between the two countries states that the Shiva Nataraja sculpture, belonging to the Chola period from the 10th century, will be placed on a long-term loan to the Smithsonian. The bronze will be featured in the exhibition “The Art of Knowing in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Himalayas” to showcase its completely acknowledged history.

Other Indian artefacts

The announcement from the museum’s side comes along with the law enforcement action against the trafficking of antiquities, as the law enforcement agency of the United States began to act more strictly. On the very same day, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement also took hold of other bronzes belonging to India under Operation Hidden Idol. This includes a Parvati statue from the 14th century, which was allegedly smuggled through multiple dealers.

The decision of the museum to return the scriptures of India marks a symbolic victory in reclaiming the heritage that has been lost and was once sacred.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.