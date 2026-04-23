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No Smoking Allowed! This country bans sale of cigarettes to people born after 2008, passes stringent Tobacco and Vapes Bill

No Smoking Allowed! This country bans sale of cigarettes to people born after 2008, passes stringent ‘Tobacco and Vapes Bill’

This policy was first proposed during the tenure of Rishi Sunak-led Conservative government. However, the proposal was withdrawn before the 2024 general election. Later, after coming to power, the Labour Party revived it.

This country bans sale of cigarettes to people born after 2008 (AI image)

New Delhi: The British Parliament has passed a bill that proposes banning the purchase of cigarettes for people born after December 31, 2008. The “Tobacco and Vapes Bill” will now be sent for approval to King Charles III. Once it becomes law, the government will gain the authority to regulate tobacco, e-cigarettes, and nicotine products. It is important to note that in the UK, it is already illegal to sell cigarettes, tobacco products, or e-cigarettes to individuals under the age of 18. The new law will be among the strictest anti-smoking laws in the world.

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of the organization “Action on Smoking and Health,” which has campaigned for decades in support of this measure, said that the end of smoking and its devastating harms is now inevitable.

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Here are some of the key details:

As per the official data, the number of smokers in the UK has fallen by two-thirds since the 1970s.

Data shows that about 13% of the population—approximately 6.4 million people—consume cigarettes and tobacco products.

The law gives ministers greater powers to more strictly regulate tobacco, vaping, and nicotine products.

This includes authority to control the flavors and packaging of these products—measures designed to make them less appealing, especially to young people.

Charities praise the law

Calling it a historic achievement, charitable organizations have welcomed this step for public health. Health charities and campaign groups have strongly supported the passing of the bill, calling it a major success in efforts to reduce smoking rates.

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Cancer Research UK CEO Michelle Mitchell said, “This is a historic milestone that will protect our children from the deadly grip of tobacco addiction and help end cancers caused by smoking.”

Proposal introduced during Rishi Sunak’s tenure:

To recall, this policy was first proposed during the tenure of Rishi Sunak-led Conservative government. However, the proposal was withdrawn before the 2024 general election. Later, after coming to power, the Labour Party revived it.

Ministers had also considered extending restrictions further for some time—including banning smoking in pub gardens and other outdoor spaces—but these proposals were later dropped.

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