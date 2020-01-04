New Delhi: Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel has alleged that Donald Trump had invited her to his office “so we can kiss”. This happened before Trump became the US president. Courtney has detailed the incident in her memoir Tonight at 10: Kicking Biize and Breaking News, to be published.

Friel wanted to be a judge on Donald Trump’s Miss USA beauty pageant. It was in this regard that she made a call and was approached by Trump who said: “You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss”.

“‘Donald,’ I responded, ‘I believe we’re both married.’ I quickly ended the call,” she wrote in her book.

“This proposition made it difficult for me to report with a straight face on Trump running for president. It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them,” she said.

Around a dozen women have brought charges of sexual harassment against Donald Trump. The White House had earlier dismissed the allegations saying the women were lying.