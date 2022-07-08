Bogota: Residents in Colombia’s capital Bogota must continue to practice social distancing and other preventive health measures in the wake of a recent spike in new Covid-19 cases, District Health Secretary Alejandro Gomez Lopez said. Bogota has seen a significant spike in Covid-19 infections and other acute respiratory diseases in the last two months, reports Xinhua news agency.Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Holds High-Level Meet, Reveals 5-Step Strategy to Deal With Spike | Key Points

"It is advisable to continue using a face mask in enclosed spaces, especially when we have respiratory symptoms. It is very important to continue frequent hand washing and to isolate patients with these conditions," Gomez said. Bogota reported 7,179 Covid-19 cases at the end of June, 76 per cent increase over the previous month.

Gomez added that the city has enough vaccines and vaccination sites, in addition to testing sites to detect the virus, to combat the spread of infection. Bogota has registered 1,804,112 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the most of any other city in the South American country.