Social media platform X down worldwide, India is hit too

In India, there were reports of outage of the platform from more than 2,000 users as of 8:30 pm IST.

Published date india.com Updated: January 13, 2026 8:47 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
New Delhi: The social media platform X was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, across the globe. It was reported that an outage had affected the functions of the microblogging site and the social media platform, according to Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user reports. In India, there were reports of outage of the platform from more than 2,000 users as of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

