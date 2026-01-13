Home

Social media platform X down worldwide, India is hit too

New Delhi: The social media platform X was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, across the globe. It was reported that an outage had affected the functions of the microblogging site and the social media platform, according to Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user reports. In India, there were reports of outage of the platform from more than 2,000 users as of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

