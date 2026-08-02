Longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century on THIS date, parts of world to plunge into darkness for over 6 minutes

The path of totality will begin over the Atlantic Ocean and pass through southern Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia.

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Longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century

New Delhi: On August 2, 2027, a rare and spectacular astronomical event will unfold in the sky. On this day, one of the longest total solar eclipses of the 21st century will occur, with totality lasting for more than six minutes along its path, turning day into night. As per NASA and astronomers, the Moon will completely cover the Sun during the total solar eclipse.

On this day, the temperatures will drop suddenly, stars will become visible, and the Sun’s glowing corona (its outer atmosphere) will be clearly seen. The maximum duration of totality—about 6 minutes and 23 seconds—will be observed near Luxor, Egypt.

Longest Solar Eclipse: Here are some of the key details

The path of totality will begin over the Atlantic Ocean and pass through southern Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia.

Cities such as Luxor, Jeddah, Mecca, and Benghazi will experience the eclipse in its total phase for an extended duration.

Experts warn that, except during the brief period of totality, people should never look directly at the Sun.

Only certified solar viewing glasses should be used, as regular sunglasses do not provide adequate protection.

The event is considered historic for astronomy, as opportunities to witness such a long total solar eclipse from land will be extremely rare again in this century.

How will it appear in India?

It is important to note that the event will be visible as a partial solar eclipse in India, not a total one. In many parts of the country, the Moon will cover only a portion of the Sun. This eclipse is particularly significant because the Moon will be relatively close to Earth while the Sun will be comparatively farther away, resulting in an unusually long duration of totality along the eclipse path.

Since 2009, no total solar eclipse of this length has been easily visible from accessible land locations. A longer total solar eclipse is not expected again for several decades.