Solar eclipse today: Millions of people to witness darkness for more than 2 minutes; check time details

Millions across Europe will witness a rare total solar eclipse today, experiencing over two minutes of sudden darkness along the path of totality.

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Total solar eclipse- File image for representational propose

Solar eclipse today: For the first time in 27 years, millions of people across Europe are preparing to witness a rare total solar eclipse this Wednesday. Starting at 15:34 GMT, daylight will gradually fade as the Moon slides directly in front of the Sun. As the celestial shadow sweeps across the sky, observers positioned along the narrow path of totality will experience roughly two minutes of sudden, surreal nighttime in the middle of the afternoon. Here are all the details you need to know about the solar eclipse expected on August 12, 2026.

What time is the solar eclipse?

Because the Moon’s shadow travels across Earth’s surface from the Arctic toward Europe, the exact timing depends entirely on your location. The event unfolds in distinct stages:

15:34 GMT: Partial eclipse begins at the first location on Earth.

16:58 GMT: Total solar eclipse begins at the first location.

17:46 GMT: Peak eclipse is reached, with totality lasting about two minutes and 18 seconds near the centre of the path.

About 17:48 GMT: Eclipse reaches maximum coverage in Reykjavik, Iceland.

About 18:27 GMT: Totality reaches Spain.

18:34 GMT: The total eclipse phase ends globally.

19:58 GMT: Partial eclipse ends at the final location on Earth.

How long will the total solar eclipse last?

At the point of maximum eclipse, totality will last about two minutes and 18 seconds. The precise duration of darkness will vary based on how close you are to the center of the eclipse path.

How do solar eclipses occur?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking solar rays from reaching parts of the planet. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely obscures the Sun’s bright face, briefly revealing the Sun’s faint outer atmosphere, the corona which is usually hidden by intense glare.

How can you watch a solar eclipse safely?

While the event is an extraordinary spectacle, looking directly at the Sun can cause severe, permanent eye injury. Standard sunglasses, optical viewfinders, and camera lenses do not offer adequate protection. Proper ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses or indirect projection methods are essential to view the phenomenon safely throughout every partial phase.