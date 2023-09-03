Solar Storm To Hit Earth Today, Warning Issued; Geomagnetic Storm May Spark Auroras | All You Need To Know

Solar Storm To Hit Earth Today, Warning Issued; Geomagnetic Storm May Spark Auroras

New Delhi: A solar storm is moving toward Earth on Sunday and the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Weather Service has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for September 3, 2023. Today, the Earth may experience a G1 level geomagnetic storm, the mildest on the 1-5 scale.

Since the storm has been classified under G1 level, it is unlikely to pose any threat to life on the planet. However, the storm may cause aurora displays and minor disruptions in electrical grids, navigation, and communication systems. According to spaceweather.com, it is not expected to be a severe event.

”A G1 Watch is in effect for the 3 Sep UTC-day. A CME erupted from the Sun on 30 Aug and it is likely arrival at Earth will occur, with G1 storm levels probable as early as the evening of 2 Sep EDT (3 Sep UTC-day),” NOAA Space Weather tweeted.

Solar Storm: Key Details As Per Spaceweather.com

A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm began on September 2nd as Earth was hit by a high-speed stream of solar wind.

This storm, however, is unrelated to two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) approaching Earth.

A CME associated with a filament eruption left the sun late in the afternoon of August 30, and another one launched on September 1st.

The arrival of those CMEs on September 3 could extend the current storm and possibly enhance it to a category G2 storm.

What Are Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs)?

Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona. They can eject billions of tons of coronal material and carry an embedded magnetic field (frozen in flux) that is stronger than the background solar wind interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) strength. CMEs travel outward from the Sun at speeds ranging from slower than 250 kilometers per second (km/s) to as fast as near 3000 km/s. The fastest Earth-directed CMEs can reach our planet in as little as 15-18 hours. Slower CMEs can take several days to arrive. They expand in size as they propagate away from the Sun and larger CMEs can reach a size comprising nearly a quarter of the space between Earth and the Sun by the time it reaches our planet.

The Impact of Geomagnetic Storms

When a CME interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, its impact depends on the energy level and angle of contact. In the case of the G1-class geomagnetic storm today, minor power grid fluctuations may occur, especially in northern latitudes. Satellite operations could experience minor disruptions, and aurora displays may extend further south than usual, potentially reaching northern Michigan and Maine. If the geomagnetic storm intensifies, auroras could become even more vibrant and extend further southward.

