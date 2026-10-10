Solar Storm Tomorrow: Powerful geomagnetic storm to hit Earth – Will it affect India? Possible impact explained

Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth could experience a moderate G2 geomagnetic storm on October 11 after two recent solar eruptions. Check whether the storm could affect India.

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Solar Storm Tomorrow: Powerful geomagnetic storm to hit Earth – Possible impact explained | Image: AI

Earth Expected to Be Hit by Powerful Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth is about to witness a celestial event on Sunday as a powerful solar storm is expected to hit the planet after two eruptions sent clouds of charged material towards the Blue Planet. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a warning for a moderate G2 geomagnetic storm, which may affect some satellites, radio communications and navigation systems within its reach. However, the actual impact depends on how the material interacts with our planet’s magnetic field.

What Is A Solar Storm?

In simple words, solar storms are a celestial phenomenon that occurs when activity on the Sun sends energy and material into space. It can be caused by a coronal mass ejection, a large cloud of charged particles and magnetic material from the Sun. When these clouds enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they can disturb the planet’s magnetic field and cause a geomagnetic storm.

NOAA has categorised these storms on a five-level scale, starting from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). As the scale suggests, the higher the number, the greater the impact of disruption.

Notably, solar radiation storms are rated from S1 to S5. Radio blackouts are rated from R1 to R5. These scales measure different types of space weather, not the overall strength of a solar storm.

What To Expect On October 11?

According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the level-2 or G2 solar storm warning covers the expected arrival of two solar eruptions tomorrow. Both the eruptions left the Sun’s atmosphere on October 7 and 8. The second eruption is moving fast and is expected to merge with the first eruption during the journey before reaching Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday.

As per the forecast, it is possible that these solar eruptions can cause moderate disturbances. However, final intensity will become clearer as the material approaches Earth.

Will Solar Storm Affect India?

For India, there is no direct threat that can affect the daily life of people. The moderate storm is not expected to cause widespread power cuts or communication failures. Notably, at G2 levels, the effects are visible at higher latitudes. Affected areas are expected to witness voltage changes, and satellites may need adjustments. It could also affect radio signals and satellite navigation systems.