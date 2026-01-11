Home

Soldiers vomited blood, bled from nose during sudden US attack in Venezuela; Experts say US military might have used Secret Weapon

Several soldiers started bleeding from their noses, and some vomited blood. All the soldiers fell to the ground, and none were able to stand.

New Delhi: The US has been accused of using sonic weapons in Venezuela. According to the New York Times, during this operation, the US military used a powerful and previously unseen weapon, rendering Venezuelan soldiers completely helpless.

US military used a secret weapon

A Venezuelan security guard said that as soon as the operation began, all their radar systems suddenly shut down. Seconds later, they saw a large number of drones flying in the sky. According to the guard, they didn’t know what to do in this situation. The guard further claimed that the US military used a secret piece of equipment during the operation. It sounded like a very loud noise or sound wave. Immediately afterward, he felt as if his head was exploding from the inside.

Soldiers bled from their noses, vomited blood

Several soldiers started bleeding from their noses, and some vomited blood. All the soldiers fell to the ground, and none were able to stand. The guard said he didn’t know if it was a sonic weapon or something else. A statement from an eyewitness to this incident surfaced on the social media platform X on Saturday, January 10, which was shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Encounter described as a one-sided attack

According to the New York Post, the US used only eight helicopters in this operation, from which about 20 soldiers disembarked. Despite the small number, the US soldiers quickly gained control of the entire area. The guard said that the American soldiers were far superior in terms of technology and seemed unlike anything they had ever encountered before.

The guard described the encounter not as a battle but as a one-sided attack. Hundreds of Venezuelan soldiers were present, but they were still unable to resist. The American soldiers were firing very quickly and accurately, making resistance impossible. One hundred Venezuelan soldiers were killed in the American attack.

No response from White House

The White House did not respond to questions about whether the post shared by the press secretary should be considered an official confirmation. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Interior Ministry said that approximately 100 security personnel were killed in the operation on January 3, although it is unclear how many of these deaths were caused by this secret weapon.

A former US intelligence official said that the symptoms described are consistent with those caused by directed energy weapons. According to him, such weapons use energy such as microwaves or lasers and can cause pain, bleeding, and temporary paralysis.

