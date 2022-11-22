Massive 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southwest Of Malango In Solomon Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit Southwest of Malango, Solomon Islands today at 07:33:07 am (UTC): USGS Earthquakes

Earthquake Today Latest News: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter Scale hit Southwest of Malango, Solomon Islands today at 07:33:07 am (UTC): USGS Earthquakes. The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.796 degrees south latitude and 159.605 degrees east longitude.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.3 – 19 km SW of Malango, Solomon Islands https://t.co/F3UxYBfKJE — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, a tsunami warning has been issued for an area of the Solomons coast within 300 kilometres (185 miles) of the epicentre.

“This was a big one,” Joy Nisha, a receptionist with the Heritage Park Hotel in the capital Honiara, told AFP. “Some of the things in the hotel fell. Everyone seems OK, but panicky.”

An AFP reporter in the capital said the shaking lasted for around 20 seconds.

Power was out in some areas of the city and people were leaving their offices and fleeing to higher ground.