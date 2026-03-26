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Something unusual was happening through middle of Hormuz, says Trump; Mentions Pakistan, says Iran gifted a massive. . .

‘Something unusual was happening through middle of Hormuz’, says Trump; Mentions Pakistan, says Iran gifted a massive. . .

Trump said that the first group of tankers had already begun passing through this strategically vital waterway a few days ago.

File

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump made a startling claim on Thursday, 26 March 2026, stating that Iran has presented a massive “gift.” According to Trump, Iran is allowing 10 oil-laden vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a gesture of goodwill amidst ongoing, secretive negotiations with the United States. Trump also noted that these tankers are operating under the Pakistani flag. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, President Trump indicated that this development is part of active—though largely covert—dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

What Did Trump Say?

“They said they would give us eight oil-filled vessels to show us that we are real and strong,” Trump remarked. He further explained that the first group of tankers had already begun passing through this strategically vital waterway a few days prior—a fact he only became fully aware of after watching the news. The President added, “I watched the news, and it reported that something unusual was happening. Eight vessels were passing right through the middle of Hormuz. Eight large, oil-laden tankers were going straight down the middle. And I thought, ‘Okay, it looks like they were right.'”

Trump Praises Pakistan

Trump also pointed out that these vessels appear to be flying the Pakistani flag, signalling Islamabad’s growing role not only in diplomacy but also in logistics. According to him, the number of tankers increased following the positive steps taken by Iran. “They apologized for something and said, ‘We will send two more ships,'” Trump stated. “But in the end, a total of 10 ships were sent.”

President Trump cited this incident as proof that Washington is “dealing with the right people,” suggesting that the movement of the tankers is linked to broader, behind-the-scenes negotiations. Addressing his Cabinet members, Trump remarked, “I hope I haven’t spoiled your negotiations.”

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