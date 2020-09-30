New Delhi: A loud bang was heard in the French capital of Paris and its nearby suburban areas that left buildings shaking on Wednesday. While initially it was thought to be an explosion, the Frech Police confirmed that a sonic boom from a military jet caused the massive noise. Also Read - Knife Attack in Paris Near Former Offices of French Satirical Magazine Charlie Hebdo; 4 Injured

"A very loud noise was heard in Paris and in the Paris region. It was not an explosion, it was a fighter jet crossing the sound barrier," Paris police stated.

According to police reports, the explosion-like sound was caused as a military airplane broke the sound barrier. The police have also requested people not to panic or call emergency phone lines as the officers are busy on other lines.