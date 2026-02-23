Where are the sons of Imran Khan as concerns grow over the former Pakistan PM’s health?

Home

Where are the sons of Imran Khan as concerns grow over the former Pakistan PMs health?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in jail for three years and is currently in a very poor health. Scroll down to know more.

Imran Khan sons: Amid the uncertainties around the health of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, several things relating to his cricketing journey and political life are being discussed. From being Pakistan’s first World Cup winning captain to being the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the life of Imran Khan had many untold stories. Among the lesser told stories about the former Pakistan PM, the story of his son and wives is one of the most popular. Here in this story, we will discuss about the two sons of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Where are the two sons of Imran Khan?

The sons of Imran Khan, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan have largely stayed out of the political spotlight despite their father’s high-profile career in both cricket and politics. Raised in the United Kingdom after Khan’s separation from Jemima Goldsmith, the two brothers have built their lives in London, maintaining a relatively private presence.

In recent years, however, public interest in them has grown amid their father’s legal and political challenges in Pakistan, drawing attention to where they are and what role, if any.

How have the sons of Imran Khan reacted to his health treatment?

In an update from last week, the sons of jailed Imran Khan voiced concern over what they describe as their father’s deteriorating health in prison. Seeking permission from authorities to visit him after more than two years apart, the sons questioned the establishment.

“It’s hard not to feel low at times because we’ve been away from him so long,” Kasim said of his father”, Kasim Khan was quoted as saying by a Reuters report about about his father Imran Khan.

“Maybe the establishment is worried that if we go and see him it would create more noise, and just more attention to his situation,” Sulaiman said about his father.

Pakistan court extends pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in multiple cases

In a significant development, Pakistani local media reported that a district and sessions court in Pakistan directed the prosecution to ensure the appearance of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the next hearing, either in person or through a video link, while extending his pre-arrest bail in five cases, including one related to the alleged attempted murder of former minister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

(With inputs from IANS)

