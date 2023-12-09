14 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Iraq University Dormitory

A fire at a university dormitory near Iraq's northern city of Erbil left at least 14 people dead and 18 injured.

Erbil: At least 14 people were dead, and 18 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a university dormitory near Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Friday, as reported by Reuters, citing the head of the local health directorate. The dormitory, which housed lecturers and students, was the site of the incident. The fire originated in a building in Soran, east of Erbil, according to Kamaram Mulla Mohammed, the head of Soran’s health directorate.

