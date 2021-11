Covid-19: South African scientists on Thursday detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the scientists are working to understand its potential implications. The NICD said in a statement that 22 cases of variant B.1.1.529 had been recorded following genomic sequencing.Also Read - 11 IFS Officers at Dehradun’s FRI Old Hostel, 6 People in Tibetans Colony Test COVID Positive, 2 Areas Declared Containment Zone