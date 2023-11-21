South Africa To Host BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War In Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also participate in the virtual meeting.

South African President will deliver an opening speech, followed by speeches from invited states and members on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Capetown: Amid the ongoing situation in Gaza, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the BRICS groups of nations to convene a virtual BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting on Monday, the South African President Office said.

Later in the meeting, a joint statement on the situation in the Middle East with particular reference to Gaza will be adopted.

Leaders of BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India and China will join the virtual Extraordinary Meeting with invited BRICS leaders of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, said the press statement.

Israel announced war against Hamas after it launched attack on Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with around 240 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

South Africa has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party often linking it to its own struggle against apartheid.

The South African government has said it will recall all diplomats from Israel to “signal” its concern over the situation in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the president’s office, said on Monday that all diplomatic staff in Tel Aviv would be called to return to Pretoria for consultations, without providing further details.

China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinians and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Beijing has been calling for an immediate ceasefire since the start of the war last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of stoking tensions in the Middle East, and criticised Israel for its conduct in the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of stoking tensions in the Middle East, and criticised Israel for its conduct in the conflict.