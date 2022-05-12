California: A man who strangled his girlfriend died of heart attack as he buried her in their backyard, various media reported. Joseph McKinnon, 60, dug a hole in the couple’s Trenton yard before killing Patricia Dent, 65 on Saturday morning. After killing his girlfriend, He tied up her body and wrapped it in trash bags, according to Edgefield County cops. But moments after burying Dent in the backyard pit, McKinnon himself died of a heart attack.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Turn up Heat in Their Latest Hot Video, TejRan Fans Say, 'Warning For Weak Hearts' - WATCH

The police were informed after the neighbours spotted McKinnon's motionless body in the yard. After the cops arrived at the spot, they found no sigh of foul play and suspected McKinnon had died of natural causes. Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and coroner David Burnett told Dailymail: 'The cause of death for Mr McKinnon was confirmed to be a cardiac event. Ms Dent was found to have died by strangulation.

While investigating his death, a second body was found buried in a freshly dug pit. It was the body of Patricia. Police said Dent had "died by foul play". After gathering evidence and witness testimonies, a timeline of the crime was built, which led investigators to believe that McKinnon attacked and strangled Dent in their home.

Both of the deceased lived at the same home on Tanglewood Drive, according to authorities.

Dent’s twin sister, Pamela Briggs, told Fox Carolina: “I would say a nightmare, and I want to wake up, and it’s a dream. I know it’s not. “This is reality and life, and a big part of me is gone, and now I’m going to have to live with that.”