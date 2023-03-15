South Korea-China Passenger Ferry Services to Resume after 3 yrs
International passenger ferry services between South Korea and China will resume next week after a hiatus of more than three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maritime Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.
A total of 15 routes connecting South Korea’s western ports of Incheon, Pyeongtaek and Gunsan, and 11 Chinese ports, including Qingdao and Dandong, will be back to normal operations starting from March 20 following the suspension since January 2020, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.
Around 2 million people used the service in 2019, it added. The resumption came as demand for the service has grown in line with China’s reopening and South Korea lifting entry restrictions on Chinese travellers recently given the stable virus situation at home and abroad, according to the Ministry.
