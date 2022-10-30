Seoul: At least 149 people have been killed and 100 injured in what has been described as “a chaotic stampede” in the Halloween parties in the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul as huge crowds gathered on a narrow street to celebrate Halloween Saturday night, said the fire authorities. Police and fire personnel were seen trying to revive people who had suffered a cardiac arrest in the melee that took place in the narrow streets. The crowd, estimated to be somewhere between 90 thousand – 1 lakh, had gathered on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of Seoul that has hundreds of shops and party places, local news outlets said.Also Read - Halloween Horror In South Korea: What Led to The Death of More Than 120 in Seoul | Explained

REPORTS OF 270 MISSING

On Sunday, the Seoul Metropolitan government said that it has received about 270 reports of missing persons related to the deadly stampede while the city said it is receiving reports of missing people related to the Halloween accident and handing them over to police, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

According to Choi Seong-beom, the chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, the death toll could rise and an unspecified number of the injured were in critical condition.

DISTRESSING VIDEOS EMERGE

충격주의)현재 이태원 압사 사망자 발생했다는듯 pic.twitter.com/ExGTyJQQN9 — 이것저것 소식들 (@feedforyou11) October 29, 2022

Video on social media showed first responders administering CPR on multiple people lying in the street. Police also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals. Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people with breathing difficulty, reports Yonhap News Agency.

More than 800 emergency workers and police officers from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured. Choi also said that 74 of the dead have been sent to hospitals and the bodies of the remaining 46 who had been kept on the streets initially were being transported to a nearby gym so that workers could identify them.