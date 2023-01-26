Home

News

World

8 Dead After Cargo Ship Sinks Between South Korea And Japan

8 Dead After Cargo Ship Sinks Between South Korea And Japan

Fourteen crew members were rescued today from a cargo ship that sank off south-western Japan during fierce winter winds.

A South Korea coast guard vessel conducts a search operation in waters between South Korea and Japan (AP Photo)

Beijing: At least eight people were killed after a cargo ship sank in waters between Japan and South Korea, Chinese authorities confirmed. Lyu Guijun, the consul general in the western Japanese city of Fukuoka, told state broadcaster CGTN that six of the eight victims were Chinese.

There were 22 crew members — 14 from China and eight from Myanmar — on the 6,551-ton Jin Tian. It sank early Wednesday about 160 kilometres (100 miles) southwest of Nagasaki, Japan.

Five of the crew have been rescued, including four Chinese, Lyu said. Another eight or nine remain missing, according to varying reports.

Maritime transport websites said the vessel left Malaysia’s Port Klang on December 3 and was headed for South Korea’s Incheon port. The Hong Kong-registered ship was carrying lumber.