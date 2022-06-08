Seoul: In a bid to enhance tourism post-pandemic period, South Korea is all set to lift its 7-day mandatory quarantine for foreign arrivals without vaccination from Wednesday, June 8. The nation will also start lifting aviation regulations imposed for international flights from today onwards. The decision was announced by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a pandemic response meeting on 3 June.Also Read - US, South Korea Fire Missiles to Sea, Matching North's Launches

However, the government will maintain the requirement of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result prior to entry and a PCR test within 72 hours after the arrival.

"While there was a 7-day quarantine obligation for non-vaccinated foreign arrivals until now, such requirement will be eliminated from June 8 regardless of their vaccination status," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a pandemic response meeting, adding the country's COVID-19 situation had stabilized.

Han said any aviation regulations imposed at Incheon International Airport will be lifted from June 8 to ensure that flights can operate in a timely manner, as current restrictions on flights and flight operation times have caused inconveniences such as lack of tickets and rising prices.