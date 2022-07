Los Angeles: At least three people were killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting at a house party in Southern California, Xinhua reported citing local media. The shooting reportedly took place at around 00:45 a.m. local time (0745 GMT) in the 8100 block of Leeds Street in Downey, a city located in southeast Los Angeles County, police officials said in a statement.Also Read - Chicago Highland Park July 4 Parade Shooting: Police Arrest 22-Year-Old 'Person of Interest' After Brief Chase

The officers found four men and a woman had been shot, the report said. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, it said, adding that the injured were transported to a hospital. The circumstances that prompted the shooting were unknown, but authorities described it as an “isolated incident,” Xinhua reported. Also Read - US Senate Passes First Gun Violence Bill in Decades

Further details are awaited as investigations are under process. With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Also Read - US House Passes Gun Control Bill After Deadly Buffalo, Uvalde Shooting Attacks

Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.

The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.