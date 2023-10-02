‘Shameful’: Elon Musk Accuses Justin Trudeau Of ‘Crushing’ Freedom Of Speech In Canada, Here’s Why

Elon Musk slammed the Justin Trudeau government for “crushing free speech” in Canada.

‘Shameful’: Elon Musk Accuses Justin Trudeau Of ‘Crushing’ Freedom Of Speech In Canada, Here's Why

Elon Musk accuses Justin Trudeau of ‘crushing free speech’: Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk criticized the government led by Justin Trudeau for “crushing free speech” in the country. Recently, the Canadian government mandated that online streaming services must formally register for “regulatory controls.” In response to a post by journalist and author Glenn Greenwald, who was commenting on this ruling, Musk stated, “Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful.”

Trending Now

“The Canadian government, armed with one of the world’s most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all “online streaming services that offer podcasts” must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls,” Greenwald posted on X (formerly Twitter).

You may like to read

Not The First Time That Canadian Govt Has Faced Accusations Of Infringing On Free Speech.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time the Trudeau Government has faced accusations of infringing on free speech. In February 2022, Trudeau invoked emergency powers, a first in the country’s history, to grant his government more authority in responding to the trucker protests against vaccine mandates.

Trudeau Sparked Controversy over The Killing Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Furthermore, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau sparked controversy when he suggested India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India firmly rejected these allegations, deeming them “absurd” and “motivated.” Importantly, Canada has not presented any public evidence to support these claims concerning Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death.

In response to Trudeau’s allegations, India has suspended its visa services in Canada. Amid strained relations, India has issued an advisory to its citizens and travelers to Canada, urging them to exercise “utmost caution” due to the increasing anti-India activities and politically endorsed hate crimes and criminal violence in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES