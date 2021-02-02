Washington: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US along with Elon Musk’s SpaceX is all set to launch four astronauts in its first space mission ‘Inspiration4’ on the Falcon 9 rocket to orbit later this year. Also Read - Elon Musk Reveals He Has A Monkey With Wires in Brain Who Can Play Video Games With Its Mind

The Inspiration4 crew will receive commercial astronaut training by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft, orbital mechanics, operating in microgravity, zero gravity, and other forms of stress testing, the SpaceX team said in a statement.

"It will launch four private individuals on a Crew Dragon capsule into orbit around the Earth, dubbed 'the world's first all-civilian mission.' It is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021," SpaceX added.

“It will be the first mission to fly two international partner crew members as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program,” NASA announced.

SpaceX is targeting April 20 for the launch of the second crew rotation mission for NASA that will launch its astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on the Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will join as mission specialists.

The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts is set to return in autumn 2021.

The SpaceX Crew-3 mission is targeted for autumn of this year, NASA said.